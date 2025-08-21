Ozzy Osbourne’s family called off documentary because of shocking reason

Ozzy Osbourne documentary was pulled off mere hours before release

Ozzy Osbourne’s family fundamentally disagree with the documentary portraying his life, which was supposed to air on Monday, August 18.

The Black Sabbath rocker’s documentary was pulled off by BBC, hours before its broadcast due to his “family’s wishes.”

However, the reason seems to be more complicated than their wish, as a source told RadarOnline that the bereaved family thinks the documentary was “sick, ghoulish, and cynical.”

The documentary was described to be a glimpse into the legendary rocker’s legacy but his family intends to eternalise his memories as a celebration which this project failed to do.

"The family felt the whole thing had been rushed and turned into something ghoulish. It looked like the BBC wanted to beat a rival film to air rather than focus on Ozzy's story," an insider told the outlet.

Another source chimed in, "Ozzy's wife Sharon and her kids thought the emphasis was wrong – instead of being a celebration of his life and career, it came across as a grim and cynical way to get viewers."

The movie was based on a BBC series, Home to Roost, which would give a peak into Ozzy and Sharon’s life from when they moved back to their Buckinghamshire home, Welders House.

Following the singer’s sudden death, the movie was remade into a feature-length program. The outlet has stated that the documentary has been “moved in the schedules” and not cancelled indefinitely.