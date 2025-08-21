New York Yankees make MLB history with record 9 home runs against Rays

New York Yankees broke a MLB franchise record by scoring nine home runs in a dominant 13-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to baseball journalist Sarah Langs, after this record-breaking achievement, the Yankees became the first MLB team to have multiple games with nine or more homers.

Although the game was delayed for almost two hours, the players finally took the field. In the first inning, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton hit three consecutive home runs, setting the tone for a blowout victory.

This feat resembles the record the Yankees set in its second game of the year, a 20-9 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29 in Yankee Stadium.

Collectively, the Yankees, also called Bronx Bombers, have become the first squad to hit 9 home runs in a game twice in one season as reported by MLB.

“To do it twice, that’s remarkable,” manager Aaron Boone said, per MLB.

“There were some that were seriously hit, too. Just a really impressive offensive showing against a team that is not always easy to score runs against,” he added.

Bellinger said, “We have a really good offense. You’re going to have ebbs and flows of a 162-game season. It’s not always going to be pretty, but we all believe in each other and the talent is there. We’re doing a good job of putting it all together. It’s really fun to be a part of.”

In the recent game, the Yankees fell short of one home run to unlock an all-time record of 10 in a game that was set by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1987.