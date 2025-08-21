Elite slackliners from 10 countries face-off for championship title in gorge

An exciting full of high-altitude slackline contest kicked off in central China’s Zhangjiajie City, Hunan Province, featuring over 20 elite slackliners from around the world, competing for the championship title.

This marks the eighth edition of the contest in Zhangjiajie.

Heart-stopping footage shows competitors walking across a two-centimeter-wide slackline hundreds of meters above the ground.

Since its inception in 2018, the annual event has been successfully held for seven straight years and has become a major attraction in the Chinese province of Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.

20 elite slackliners, 10 countries and one title

Participants from 10 countries, including China, France, Germany and the U.S., showcased their breathtaking stunts in the competition.

They walked on a two- centimeter-wide slackline, which was suspended between two peaks, 1,450 meters apart and 400 meters above the ground. The event continued from August 18-20, 2025.

Last year, the Slackline World Championship was held at Crap Sogan Gion mountain station in the flims Laax resort, Switzerland, 2216 meters above sea level.

The world’s 43 best athletes showcased their skills 20 meters above the ground on five parallel high lines measuring 65 and 110 meters in length. It was the second consecutive World Championship that was organized by the Swiss Slackline Association in Laax.

The association has been playing a pioneering role in establishing Slacklining as an international competitive sport.