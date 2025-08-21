Glen Powell doesn’t want to play James Bond, here’s why

Glen Powell opens up on playing James Bond

Glen Powell isn’t planning on stepping into James Bond’s iconic tuxedo anytime soon.

In a new cover story with The Hollywood Reporter about his upcoming sports comedy series Chad Powers, the 36-year-old actor dismissed any talk of him taking on the role of 007.

“I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond,” Powell said, making it clear he has no interest in the part.

With a laugh, he added, “My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond.”

But Powell was firm on who he thinks should land the role. “Get an authentic Brit for that job,” he told the outlet. “That’s who belongs in that tuxedo.”

Fans continue to speculate about which actor could be the next to order Bond’s signature martini.

While names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Golding, and Tom Holland often come up, none have confirmed their involvement. Taron Egerton has already ruled himself out, and Holland recently admitted the part is “the pinnacle of working in our industry” for “every young British actor.”

For now, Powell seems content to leave 007 to the Brits while he focuses on his own projects, keeping his sights far away from MI6.