Judge Frank Caprio, famous ‘Caught In Providence’ jurist dies at 88

Judge Frank Caprio dies at 88

Judge Frank Caprio, the beloved television personality and longtime Providence jurist whose courtroom compassion made him a viral sensation, has passed away at the age of 88.

His family confirmed Wednesday that he died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,” his family shared in a heartfelt statement.

“His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

Born November 24, 1936, in Providence, Rhode Island, Caprio built his career serving the people of his hometown. As chief judge of Providence Municipal Court, he presided over thousands of cases before television brought him to national attention.

Caught in Providence first aired locally before gaining traction on ABC affiliate WLNE in 2000. In 2018, Debmar-Mercury launched the show into national syndication, where it ran for two seasons.

Clips from the courtroom series, known for highlighting Caprio’s empathy and humour, went viral worldwide and have been viewed billions of times across YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms.

In a 2019 interview with Rhode Island Monthly, Caprio revealed that the show’s origins came from his wife Joyce’s idea.

“I didn’t like the idea actually, but of course, when my wife makes a suggestion, I usually don’t win that battle,” he said with a laugh. “I agreed we would try it and see if it was something that worked. And there was an overwhelmingly positive response.”

Unlike traditional courtroom shows, Caprio emphasized that his series wasn’t scripted entertainment.

“All the segments of court in Providence are actual court proceedings, so it’s not a program and it’s not a court show, it’s actual real proceedings that are being televised,” he explained.

“We show a slice of life of Rhode Island that is very interesting, and it reflects the same issues people are experiencing nationwide.”

His impact reached beyond the small screen.

In 2018, he received the Producer’s Circle Award at the Rhode Island International Film Festival.

That same year, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein praised him for bringing a “unique brand of compassion and common sense approach to justice” that resonated with both daytime audiences and social media followers.

Caprio’s public service also extended into politics. He served six years on the Providence City Council during the 1960s and later ran for Rhode Island Attorney General.

Following his retirement in 2020, his courtroom was renamed The Chief Judge Frank Caprio Courtroom in his honour. He also made a cameo as a judge in Showtime’s Brotherhood in 2007 and published his memoir, Frank Caprio Compassion in the Court, in February.

Judge Caprio is survived by his wife Joyce, their five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

His legacy endures not only through his family but also through the millions who were inspired by his compassion, fairness, and humanity.