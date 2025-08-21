Chris Martin reveals why he relates to Homer Simpson on 'deeper' level

Coldplay's Chris Martin shares unfiltered thoughts on cartoon hero

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is sharing his unfiltered thoughts on his cartoon hero, Homer Simpson, stating a valid reason for his fondness for the character.

The 48-year-old frontman, who is quite different from The Simpsons character, given that he doesn’t drink at all, has his own reasons for liking the beer-loving Homer.

During an exclusive interview on the #ABTalks podcast, Martin admitted that he admires Homer because of his human nature, making mistakes all the time, yet having a good heart at the end of the day.

He said, “I have to say Homer Simpson. I just think he’s one of the most beautifully constructed characters in all of creativity because he’s so human and does stupid things and makes mistakes, but his heart is good.

“He’ll always make the right decision in the end. He’s angry and full of all the emotions, but ultimately he will always do the right thing.”

For those unfamiliar, Chris made a guest appearance on the highly acclaimed show in the 2010 episode Million Dollar Maybe.

