China revolutionizes Robotics: World humanoid Robot Games 2025 in images

China has once again showcased to the world that a robotic revolution is on the horizon.

With the successful hosting of the World’s first Humanoid Robot Games 2025 that took place from August 15 to 17 at Beijing’s National Speed Skating Oval, built for the 2022 winter Olympics.

If you missed the futuristic event, you can scroll down here for a complete look of the world of Robotics.

1 - The inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games took place in Beijing, China from 15 to 17 August.

2 - Beijing’s National Speed Skating Oval, built for the 2022 Winter Olympics, hosted the World Humanoid Robot Games.

3 - The event featured over 500 humanoid robots from 280 international teams from 16 countries competing across 26 different events.

4 - Organizers insist that the World Humanoid Robot Games intends to trial and refine current robotics, adding that sporting events are an ideal way to test a robot’s decision making as well as motor skills.

5 - The World Humanoid Robot Games is part of China’s push to become a global leader in humanoid robotics, with the government eyeing a world-class industry in the next couple of years.

6 - A robot knocks out another during the Free Combat event at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

7 - A robot takes part in the Wushu or Chinese Martial Art event at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

8 - Robots play five-a-side football at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

9 - Robots compete in the 100-metre dash on the final day of the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China.

Unitree Robotics and X-Humanoid emerged as the biggest winners by medal count at the World Humanoid Robot Games, winning 11 and 10 medals respectively at the three-day event.

With AI, dominating the world landscape, the robots showcased their potential beyond hosting fancy ceremonies for products launch.

The Chinese government has setup a plan for 2027 to build a world-class humanoid industry.

China is eyeing on becoming global leaders in humanoid robotics, and World Humanoid robots championship is one step further in this direction.

A whole new era of humanoid robotics has begun!