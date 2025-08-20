Benny Blanco reveals secret behind some of his successful music hits

Benny Blanco, the mastermind behind some of pop music's biggest hits, is opening up about his creative process.

In a recent interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Blanco shared his approach to making music that resonates with audiences. "I feel like my mind and a 15-year-old girl's mind are very similar in what we like, musically," he said.

"I've just always been drawn to having fun and making stuff that makes me feel good. If it winds up being something that other people like, then that's cool to me. If it doesn't, then that's also cool to me. I think being iconic is not giving a f---."

His journey to becoming a renowned producer wasn't always straightforward. He started making music as a teenager, experimenting with sounds and styles.

His early demos eventually landed him an internship with producer Disco D, and by 19, he was working with Dr Luke. Before long, he was co-writing smash hits for Katy Perry, Kesha, and Britney Spears.

Blanco's collaborations with top artists have resulted in numerous chart-topping hits. Some of his notable works include:

Katy Perry's Teenage Dream: Blanco co-produced this iconic song, which became a huge success despite being created in a casual, fun atmosphere. "When we were making 'Teenage Dream,' we didn't know it was gonna be this iconic song people are gonna talk about forever," he said. "We were just making a song and having fun and getting drunk. It's not rocket science. Sometimes you happen to be in the right spot at the right time."

Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera's Moves Like Jagger: This song showcases Blanco's ability to blend genres and create catchy hooks.

Kesha's TiK ToK: Blanco's production style helped launch Kesha's career with this hit single.

In a recent appearance on Jake Shane's Therapuss, Blanco admitted to forgetting what he's worked on, saying, "I'm old and can't remember anything."

He joked about being in a restaurant, hearing a song, and using Shazam to discover it's his own track.

Blanco's latest project is a collaborative album with his fiancée, Selena Gomez, called I Said I Love You First. The album was released in March and features music that reflects their experiences and comfort working together creatively.