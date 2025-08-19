Apple watch restores blood oxygen feature

Apple has reintroduced the ability in their watches to monitor blood oxygen data in the U.S., a feature previously omitted from certain models due to an import ban.

The redesign has now shifted how the watch handles SpO2 readings.

Sensor data will be now be measured on the watch but calculated on the paired iPhone along with the results available in the respiratory section of the health application.

However, Apple watch models purchased outside the U.S. or those who had originally included these features, are unaffected by these changes.

It will be available for the users who bought devices without the original version for the wearable and iPhone from 14 August onwards.

Apple stated that updates mean, “sensor data from the Blood Oxygen app on Apple Watch will be measured and calculated on the paired iPhone and results can be viewed in the Respiratory section of the health app.”

What is blood oxygen monitoring?

Blood oxygen monitoring, also known as SpO2 tracking. It measures the percentage of oxygen carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the entire body.

A normal reading commonly falls between 95-100%. It is not a substitute for clinical testing, but SpO2 offers valuable insights into overall respiratory health.

It will be a significant approach for Apple’s position in the wearable health market.

Apple was also developing an AI powered health coaching service, Quartz that would provide personalized suggestions for dietary habits, and sleep based on Apple Watch and iPhone health data.