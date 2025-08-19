Inside Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau unexpected relationship

Katy Perry fans hunt for Justin Trudeau at latest her Toronto show

All it took was one dinner date to throw Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau into the rumour mill, but now, the whirlwind romance rumours seem to have fizzled out.

After sparking buzz with an intimate outing in Montreal and his appearance at her Canadian tour stop, the Roar songstress and former Canadian Prime Minister have reportedly cooled things off.

Insiders say the pair initially texted nonstop and had an "instant connection," but busy schedules and Trudeau’s discomfort with media attention caused their communication to wane in recent weeks.

"She’s busy, he’s busy," a source spilled the beans, adding, "They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off."

"He wasn’t thrilled" about the public exposure from their first date, the confidant claimed, "But there’s nothing negative about it."

The insider continued. "They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off."

For the unversed, both stars recently ended long-term relationships. While their chemistry seemed genuine, timing might not be in their favour at least for now.

Perry, 40, appears to be enjoying her single era after parting ways with Orlando Bloom following nearly a decade together.

Meanwhile, the politician has been single since August 2023, when he and wife Sophie Gregoire ended their 20-year marriage.