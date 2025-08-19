Sharon Stone stands against ‘Basic Instinct’ reboot

Sharon Stone's stance on 'Basic Instinct’ reboot

Sharon Stone is making it clear she won’t be involved in the planned Basic Instinct reboot.

When asked about Amazon MGM Studios’ and United Artists’ decision to revisit the film with original screenwriter Joe Eszterhas, the actress didn’t hold back.

“Good f*cking luck,” she told Today in a new interview.

Stone, who famously played Catherine Tramell in the 1992 erotic thriller, added that her experience returning for 2006’s Basic Instinct 2 was enough reason for skepticism.

That sequel was widely criticized and failed at the box office.

“If it goes the way the one I was in went, then I would just say I do not know why you would do it,” she said. “Go ahead. Good f*cking luck!”

Her bluntness caught Today host Craig Melvin by surprise, but Stone explained she has reached a stage in life where she’s no longer concerned about opinions.

“I’m at that stage in my life where I already retired once. And I already died a couple times. I’m like, ‘What are you going to do? Kill me again? Go ahead.’”

Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the original Basic Instinct became a global phenomenon, grossing $352.9 million worldwide and ranking as the fourth highest-grossing film of 1992.

Starring opposite Michael Douglas, Stone delivered the role that defined her career. But she revealed their first interaction almost kept them from working together.

According to Stone, Douglas initially refused to test with her after they clashed during a heated exchange in Cannes.

“Michael Douglas did not want to put his bare ass out on the screen with an unknown,” she told Business Insider.

She recalled that during a group conversation, Douglas snapped at her with, “What the fuck do you know?” and she immediately challenged him: “Let’s step outside.”

That early tension ultimately added authenticity to their on-screen chemistry.

“It worked great, because I was not rattled if he yelled at me. That was interesting for the character, because Michael has a temper, and I didn’t care,” she said.

With time, however, their relationship changed. “Eventually, we became the greatest of friends, to this day. I admire him tremendously.”

For Stone, the legacy of Basic Instinct is already cemented, but as for its reboot, she’s standing firm, Hollywood can move forward without her.