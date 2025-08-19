Justin Baldoni faces new allegations by another ‘It Ends With Us’ costar

Isabela Ferrer accuses Justin Baldoni after Blake Lively

Isabela Ferrer, who portrayed the younger version of Blake Lively’s character in It Ends With Us, is pushing back against Justin Baldoni in his ongoing legal dispute with Lively.

Ferrer’s legal team claims the actor and filmmaker has been “harassing” her with a subpoena connected to the case.

According to PEOPLE, Ferrer’s lawyers filed a rebuttal to Baldoni’s August 12 motion, which accused her of ignoring his subpoena.

In their filing, Ferrer’s team argued the motion was brought “for improper purposes and with the aim of harassing” her rather than for legitimate reasons.

The rebuttal also pointed to issues with Wayfarer Studios, Baldoni’s company, which Ferrer says failed to uphold her acting contract. That contract, her lawyers claim, required the studio to cover her legal costs when she was first subpoenaed by Lively back in February.

Instead, they allege, Wayfarer offered to pay only if Ferrer gave up control of her own response, a condition her side says would have prevented her from sharing documents that “reveal the true facts.”

Her attorneys further accused Baldoni of making “no effort to tailor the subpoena towards the production of new or different materials,” arguing that the filing and motion serve only “to harass Ms. Ferrer.”

They went on to describe both actions as “transparent efforts to exert pressure on Ms. Ferrer.”

Now, Ferrer’s legal team is asking the court not only to reject Baldoni’s motion but also to impose sanctions against him.

The dispute adds yet another layer to the already tense legal battle surrounding the film and the allegations tied to it.