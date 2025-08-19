Taylor Swift to perform at next year Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift created a storm among her fans after making a surprise appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights.

The episode, which also featured Travis’ brother Jason Kelce, lasted for two hours and ended with the pop star announcing her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

While Swifties were excited to hear new details about her music, some were convinced that Taylor dropped subtle hints about performing at next year’s Super Bowl 60 halftime show.

Fans quickly began connecting dots, pointing to moments in the podcast that seemed like more than casual conversation.

During the conversation, the Lover hitmaker spoke openly about her love for numerology, explaining: “I love numerology. I love math stuff. I love dates. Numbers that have a specific significance.”

However, swifties quickly tied this to the fact that the singer's favorite number 13 and the NFL star's jersey number 87 add up to 100 and for many fans this was no coincidence but another hint.

The number 47 also stood out in the podcast, as Taylor joked that Jason’s introduction lasted “47 seconds” and reminded listeners that her Levi’s Stadium concert in Santa Clara was the 47th stop on her Eras tour.

She even teased that she had toured “47,000 countries.” Since Super Bowl 60 will also take place at Levi’s Stadium, fans became even more certain that she was sending a message.

The podcast was not all theories and numbers and Taylor also spent time talking about her new passion for baking sourdough bread.

The Anti Hero singer described her favorite flavors, how she often reads baking blogs for ideas, and her plan to make a funfetti sourdough loaf for Jason’s daughters.

Nothing is confirmed just yet but the mix of numbers, locations and playful remarks had Swifties convinced that the Super Bowl stage might be waiting for Taylor Swift next year.