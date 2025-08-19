Taylor Swift's new 'Shiny Bug' album cover collection sells out in an hour

The Grammy-winning singer unveiled new cover art for her upcoming 12th studio album after a countdown

Taylor Swift dropped a rare collection of vinyls for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, and the stock flew off shelves in record time.

After launching a mysterious countdown on her website earlier in the day, the pop megastar unveiled a collection of vinyls featuring new album cover art, which she’s calling “The Shiny Big Vinyl Collection,” making it available for purchase for a limited time — only 48 hours. But the stock didn’t even last an hour.

“The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection is available now on my site for 48 hours,” Swift, 35, announced on her social media on Monday, August 18, adding a burning heart emoji (the emoji has been chosen by the singer to represent her latest era).

The collection features two striking vinyl designs: a violet shimmered marble and a wintergreen-and-onyx marble.

However, both vinyls were listed as “Not Available” on her website less than an hour after the announcement.

Fans also got a fresh look at the multi-Grammy winner in new cover art, where she poses in a sparkling maroon-and-black bodysuit with matching gloves and fishnet stockings. The showgirl-inspired outfit matches the extravagant aesthetic she’s teased so far, echoing the jeweled and feathered looks seen on the main album artwork.

The shot, taken by renowned photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, adds another layer of glamour to her 12th studio album rollout.