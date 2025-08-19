Lily Collins sizzles in co-ord set as ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 filming continues

Lily Collins sets internet ablaze with recent 'elegant' outfit

Lily Collins recently turned heads with her elegant outfit while shooting season five of Emily in Paris in Italy.

The 36-year-old actress, known for her role as Emily Cooper in the romantic-comedy-drama, was spotted filming for the upcoming season.

On Sunday, August 17, the Inheritance star was seen in Venice wearing a chic polka dot co-ord set while talking on the phone.

Collins completed her look with jewellery, bold red lipstick, and full-glam makeup.

Later, the Love, Rosie actress stunned in a bold red mini dress paired with sheer matching tights, highlighting her toned legs and showcasing the diva side of her character.

Over the weekend, Collins was also photographed strolling through the streets of Venice for lunch.

While Paris remains the central setting of the show, the new season will also feature glimpses of Rome and Venice.

For the unversed, Emily in Paris season five is expected to premiere on Netflix by the end of this year.

It is pertinent to mention that Camille Razat has bid farewell to the series and will not be returning for the upcoming season.