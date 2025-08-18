Trump says will meet Putin and Zelensky if 'everything works out'

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin if “everything works out”.
In a joint press conference alongside Zelensky at the White House, Trump said he believed that Russia’s president wanted to end the Ukraine war.
The US president said that Washington can try to negotiate an end to the Ukrainian crisis without a ceasefire that brings a pause in fighting.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
