Taylor Swift launches new countdown on website days after unveiling 'Showgirl'

The multi-Grammy winner is entering her 'Showgirl' era

Drop everything, Swifties. Taylor Swift just launched a mysterious new countdown just hours away from expiration.

Just days after announcing her new album The Life of a Showgirl, the pop megastar, 35, has launched a fresh countdown.

According to her official website, Swift is teasing news set to arrive at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 18. The countdown first appeared at 10 a.m. ET, flashing against a glittering purple backdrop with green font. The shimmering hue is notable reminiscent of her album's It’s Rapturous variant.

With no further word, speculation is running wild. Could this be the first single from her new era? A music video premiere? Or even a dazzling new merch collection?

Source: store.taylorswift.com

The countdown comes hot on the heels of Swift’s record-breaking appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast on August 13. Moments after the episode aired, her site unveiled the striking cover art for her upcoming 12th studio album.

The Life of a Showgirl will feature 12 tracks, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, and officially drops October 3, 2025.

Four special editions — Sweat and Vanilla Perfume, It’s Frightening, It’s Rapturous, and It’s Beautiful — are already up for preorder on her website.