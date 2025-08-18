Justin Bieber in good spirits during LA outing after Kendall Jenner's drama

This outing came after Justin shared a rare photo of himself with his wife Hailey's BFF Kendall Jenner

Justin Bieber looked in better spirits as he was spotted smoking outside Coucou Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Interestingly, despite all the chaos in his life, the singer was seen enjoying a date night with wife Hailey on Sunday.

The Baby singer, who recently expressed his gratitude towards God for 'forgiveness,' in a touching post, flaunted his heavily tattooed arms and chest while looking chic and relaxed in a grey tank top and baggy ripped jeans.

Justin- known for his multi-genre musical performances completed his look with a pair of white trainers as he lit his cigarette before stopping to fist pump a little boy in the car park.

Meanwhile, Hailey, 28, looked effortlessly stylish in a long-sleeved top paired with tailored trousers and a thong kitten-heel sandals.

This outing came after Justin sparked buzz n Saturday when he shared a rare photo of himself with his wife Hailey's BFF Kendall Jenner on Instagram.

His appearance also followed another heartfelt post he shared on the Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote: 'grateful for a new day. grateful for Jesus.he meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don't deserve. so grateful that he gives his love so freely, so graciously.'

For context, Justin and Hailey are parents to their one-year-old son Jack Blues Bieber.