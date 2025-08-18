Shawn Mendes almost missed his chance to perform with Niall Horan in London gig

Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes perform 'This Town' at O2 Arena

Shawn Mendes left fans flabbergasted when he invited One Direction singer Niall Horan to his London gig.

The 27-year-old has officially kickstarted his 2025 "On The Road Again Tour". He recently made his stop at London’s O2 Arena, where he the 31-year-old pop star joined Shawn on stage.

The duo hugged and even performed Niall’s 2016 superhit song This Town together.

After inviting Niall on the stage, the Treat You Better hitmaker shared his terrible train journey that he covered to reach the venue.

According to Mendes, he could have missed the show tonight, which means he could also have missed the opportunity to perform with the Irish singer.

The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column revealed that Shawn confessed, "I was on a broken-down train a couple of hours ago and barely made it, so we had about three to six minutes to practice this next song. Be easy on us."

He further opened about his first encounter with Niall. "I met this fella years and years and years ago. I was probably 16 or 17.”

“I remember I came into this industry and was absolutely terrified of everything and everyone. He was at the worst show and he was like: 'Mate, let’s have a pint”, shared the Canadian singer.

The Senorita vocalist also admitted that Horan is like an older brother to him "I truly love him with all my heart."