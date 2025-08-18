Ozzy Osbourne documentary dropped from BBC schedule last minute

Ozzy Osbourne detailing ‘last chapter’ of his life was set to air on August 18

Ozzy Osbourne documentary which covers the final years of his life got pulled from BBC schedule last minute.

There has been no explanation for the sudden schedule shake-up.

The show titled as Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was supposed to go on-air August 18 at 9 pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

The show got suddenly replaced by another show Fake Or Fortune and also couldn’t be seen as part of BBC TV listings.

The upcoming show based on the Black Sabbath frontman is described as a ‘moving and inspirational account of the last chapter’ of his life.

It has been filmed over the duration of three years.

The one-hour long programme is narrated through 'unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family' and 'captures the extraordinary rollercoaster of their lives'.

Regarding the new date a BBC spokesperson shared in a statement to Us Weekly, “The film has moved in the schedules and we’ll confirm new [transmission] details in due course.”

For the unversed, the metal monarch had been suffering from 2019 before he breathed his last at the age of 76, July 22.

The rock legend’s family confirmed his passing, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.”

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The Grammy winner was laid to rest in his hometown of Birmingham July 30.