Josie Gibson reveals medical check 'gave her peace of mind' in cancer ordeal

Josie Gibson has opened up about the painful journey of a terrifying cancer scare she experienced in 2023.

This Morning star, sought medical advice after discovering an abnormal lump in her breast implant.

For the context, Josie, underwent a breast enhancement surgery in 2013. She revealed that having her implants gave her 'peace of mind,' following the scare.

Now, for the first time, Josie has spoken about her frightening ordeal. She told The Sun on Sunday: 'I had a big lump underneath my left boob and I was getting really worried about it.

'You could actually see it protruding-you could see the breast had changed shape, so I was getting a little bit frightened.

'So I went to my GP and he had a feel around-it was my breast implant. I went and I had them out, and for, it was one the best things I have done.'

Meanwhile, Josie also admitted that the experience encouraged her to join forces with charity Breast Cancer Now for their 'eyes down, check up' campaign.

The star has since helped raise up to £1million for the charity.

She said: 'We only ever talk about breast cancer when something bad happens. Let's make it part of the conversation.'

The candid revelation comes as Josie admitted she has had to move back into a caravan after her home renovation left her 'sleepless and with stress through the roof.'