Shawn Mendes sends fans reeling with Niall Horan’s surprise performance

Shawn Mendes, who kicked off his concert tour On The Road Again in August 2025, made his latest stop at London.

The Treat You Better singer made his comeback to big-scale performances two years after the Wonder Tour cancellation and a year after his 2024 mini-tour.

During his seventh show of the tour which was held in O2 Arena, the Stitches hitmaker invited his long-time pal and former One Direction singer, Niall Horan for a memorable performance.

Horan's surprise appearance on the stage drew thunderous applause from the crowd. The two A-list singers shared a heartfelt hug before he launched into soulful rendition of his debut solo, This Town.

The moment carried extra meaning, as according to InMusic, Shawn has previously called the track his "favourite song" by Horan.

Fans on X (formerly twitter) shared their excitement of seeing the two musicians together.

A user wrote, "Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes voices sound so good together??? It's time for that collaboration. also funny he's the first guest of the OTRA tour lol."

Another fan added, "NIALL IS AT SHAWN IM SOBBING."

"DAAN I AM STILL IN SHOCK," wrote one more.

This is not the first time they have performed together. Previously, during Horan's The Show: Live on Tour in London, Mendes made a surprise appearance and performed a live rendition of Treat You Better.

The On the Road Again Tour launched on August 5 in Krakow, Poland, and will run till October 17, closing in Los Angeles.

Along the way, Mendes is joined by a rotating line up of opening acts including Eddie Benjamin, Lubiana, and Maro.

Up next, Mendes heads to Amsterdam on August 20.