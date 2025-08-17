Zelensky heads to Washington under US pressure for quick Ukraine war settlement

US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, DC, US, February 28, 2025. — Reuters

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky heads to Washington on Monday, facing strong US pressure to accept a quick settlement to the war with Russia, but he is intent on safeguarding Kyiv’s interests while avoiding another Oval Office clash with Donald Trump.

The US president invited Zelensky to Washington after rolling out the red carpet for Vladimir Putin, Kyiv's arch foe, at a summit in Alaska that shocked many in Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands have died since Russia's 2022 invasion.

The Alaska talks failed to produce the ceasefire that Trump sought, and the US leader said on Saturday that he now wanted a rapid, full-fledged peace deal and that Kyiv should accept because "Russia is a very big power, and they're not".

The blunt rhetoric throws the onus squarely back on Zelensky, putting him in a perilous position as he returns to Washington for the first time since his talks with Trump in the Oval Office in February descended into acrimony.

The US president upbraided him in front of world media at the time, saying Zelensky did not "hold the cards" in negotiations and that what he described as Kyiv's intransigence risked triggering World War Three.

Trump's pursuit of a quick deal defies the intense diplomacy by European allies and Ukraine to convince him that a ceasefire should come first, rather than, as sought by the Kremlin, once a settlement is agreed.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that European leaders had also been invited to Monday's meeting between Trump and Zelensky, though it was unclear who would attend.

Trump briefed Zelensky on his talks with Putin during a call on Saturday that lasted more than an hour and a half, the Ukrainian leader said. They were joined after an hour by European and NATO officials, he added.

"The impression is he wants a fast deal at any price," a source familiar with the conversation said.

The source said Trump told Zelensky that Putin had offered to freeze the front lines elsewhere as part of a deal, if Ukraine fully withdrew its troops from the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, something Zelensky said was not possible.

Trump and US envoy Steve Witkoff told the Ukrainian leader that Putin had said there could be no ceasefire before that happened, and that the Russian leader could pledge not to launch any new aggression against Ukraine as part of an agreement.

Kyiv has publicly dismissed the idea of withdrawing from internationally recognised Ukrainian land as part of a deal, and says the industrial Donetsk region serves as a fortress holding back Russian advances deeper into Ukraine.

Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, told Reuters by phone that Trump's emphasis on a deal rather than a ceasefire carried great risks for Ukraine.

"In Putin's view, a peace agreement means several dangerous things – Ukraine not joining NATO, his absurd demands for denazification and demilitarisation, the Russian language and the Russian church," he said.

Any such deal could be politically explosive inside Ukraine, Merezhko said, adding he was worried that Putin's ostracism in the West had ended.

Security guarantees

Avoiding a repeat of the Oval Office row is critical for Zelensky to preserve relations with the US, which still provides military assistance and is the key source of intelligence on Russia's military activity.

For Ukraine, robust guarantees to prevent any future Russian invasion are fundamental to any serious settlement.

Two sources familiar with the matter said Trump and the European leaders discussed potential security guarantees for Ukraine similar to the transatlantic NATO alliance's mutual support pledge during their call. It says, in effect, that an attack on one is treated as an attack on all.

One of the two sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said European leaders were seeking details on what kind of US role was envisaged.

Zelensky has repeatedly said a trilateral meeting with the Russian and US leaders is crucial to finding a way to end the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022.

Trump this week voiced the idea of such a meeting, saying it could happen if his talks in Alaska with Putin were successful.

"Ukraine emphasises that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this," Zelensky wrote on social media on Saturday. Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, told the Russian state news agency TASS that a three-way summit had not been discussed in Alaska.