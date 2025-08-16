How did Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce become a fan favourite couple?

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ‘normal’ life: details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a topic of non-stop conversation since they started dating in 2023, but they seem to be an ideal couple even more now.

Ever since the couple, both 35, sat together for a conversation on the NFL star’s podcast, New Heights, fans have been gushing about the rarely known side of their relationship.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are both celebrities in their own right but their “normal” life with each other impressed fans.

“[They’re living] their life very normally and she’s just kind of a regular NFL girlfriend, and he’s supporting her,” a source told The Post.

Although Swift and Kelce enjoy their stardom together, with A-listers gatherings and private jets, they equally seem to enjoy their mundane life at home.

The 14-time-Grammy winner and the athlete spent their summer staying home, getting to know each other’s families at weddings and staying by their parents’ sides whenever they needed them.

While candidly discussing their life together on the podcast this week, Swift shared how she enjoys baking treats for him while listening to him recording the podcast, and they both enjoy them together.

Kelce could not stop gushing about his girlfriend as he repeatedly called her “the best songwriter” and admired her strength to perform the Eras Tour shows regardless of the weather conditions and her exhaustion.

Swifties speculate that Kelce is the endgame for Swift and the couple might already be thinking of tying the knot.