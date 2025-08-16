Apple iPhone 17 set for major display upgrade with 120Hz refresh rate, bigger screen

iPhone 17 set for major display upgrade with 120Hz refresh rate, bigger screen

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 is expected to launch in early September and is rumoured to have major screen upgrades that will improve the user experience.

The display upgrade addresses long-standing criticisms of Apple’s non-Pro models.

According to the experts, the basic iPhone 17 will finally feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, a larger 6.3-inch screen (typically available in Pro variants), and an upgraded scratch-resistant ceramic shield.

This marks one of the most significant display upgrades in years.

Since 2021, Apple has only introduced upgraded screens in pro-variants, while base models have persistently had sluggish 60Hz displays.

It is also estimated that the iPhone 17 will adopt a 120Hz LTPO panel, enabling smoother scrolling and potentially an “Always-on” display, which was previously introduced in pro-models only.

Apple has reportedly introduced these upgrades as even most Android phones offer 90Hz or 120Hz screens making Apple’s 60Hz displays outdated. Another underlying factor is to provide a high-rate screen to improve user experience as a better display will improve everyday interaction.

This also indicated a strategic shift for Apple as the company faces DOJ antitrust scrutiny, AI competition, and political pressure over manufacturing. So, the iPhone 17 needs to impress.

Apple has not confirmed these details yet, but if the leaks are accurate, the iPhone 17 will be the most compelling base-model iPhone in years.