Real reason behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's faltering business ventures

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's business endeavours have been struggling because they took on too many projects at once.

Frankel shared her thoughts after being named Us Weekly's Entrepreneur of the Year, stating that the couple's desire to maintain their luxurious lifestyle while stepping back from fame has led to challenges.

Frankel explained that Harry and Meghan "made all these different deals" in a short amount of time, which has made it difficult for their projects to gain traction.

"It's hard to land all of those things, and they wanted to do it in a timely manner because they realized there was a certain window of opportunity," she said.

Frankel's comments come after Harry and Meghan renewed their partnership with Netflix, but with a reportedly downgraded deal worth much less than their previous $100 million agreement. Insiders claim the new deal is "no risk for Netflix" but helps the couple save face reputationally.

Despite the challenges, Frankel commends Harry and Meghan's strong relationship, saying, "I respect that relationship and that loyalty to each other, and I just don’t think it’s that easy. If it was so easy, everybody would be good at doing it."



