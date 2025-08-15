Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie attend VJ Day service at Edinburgh Castle

Edward and Sophie attended a service at the Scottish War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have joined in on nationwide commemorations of the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

On Friday, August 15, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrived in Scotland to attend a Service of Remembrance at the Scottish War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle. Organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland, the ceremony commemorated eight decades since Japan formally surrendered to the Allies following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, bringing an end to World War II.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Edward and Sophie’s attendance three days prior, and the Royal Family’s official Instagram page shared photos from the poignant ceremony.

One image showed Prince Edward — the younger brother of King Charles III — laying down a wreath at the memorial. Another showed Duchess Sophie kneeling down beside a veteran

Edward and Sophie weren’t the only royal couple to mark the historic day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the National Memorial Arboretum service in England, hosted by the Royal British Legion, where they lead the nation in honouring those who served during the second World War. The monarch also met representatives from VJ associations, including Burma Star Memorial Fund, The Chindit Society, Far East Prisoners of War, and Children of Far East Prisoners of War.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate shared a tribute on social media.

“Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served… We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful,” the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote.

“Lest we forget. W & C,” William and Kate signed off the message.