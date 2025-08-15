Queen Camilla strengthens ties to cherished royal tradition on York visit

Queen Camilla’s York engagement pays tribute to beloved royal custom

Queen Camilla will step into the saddle of royal tradition this week as she visits York Racecourse to celebrate the track’s accolade for hosting the “World’s Best Race” last year, a nod to the Royal Family’s deep-rooted passion for all things equestrian.

She became patron of the historic venue in 2024, will attend the second day of the prestigious Ebor Festival.

With its origins dating back to 1731, when the first recorded meeting was held, York Racecourse boasts a glittering calendar of events, from the Ebor, Dante, and Gimcrack Stakes to the Yorkshire Oaks and the world-renowned Juddmonte International.

In 2024, the Longines World Racing Awards crowned the Juddmonte International as the “World’s Best Race” and Queen Camilla will be on hand on August 21 to celebrate the honour in style, unveiling a commemorative plaque at York Racecourse.

During her visit, Queen Camilla will meet representatives from local charities backed by the course, members of the Yorkshire racing community, and the dedicated York Racecourse team.

She is also set to present the winning trophy for the Ladies Day showpiece, the prestigious Yorkshire Oaks.

On arrival, she will be greeted by Vice Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Chris Legard, York Race Committee Chair Mrs Bridget Guerin, Chief Executive William Derby, and other dignitaries.

Adding a flourish to the occasion, the RAF Falcons display team will deliver a salute in her honour.

Since taking on the role of patron in 2024, the Queen has thrown her support behind York Racecourse, strengthening its ties to the Royal Family’s proud equestrian heritage.