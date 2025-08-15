Meghan Markle's 'tea time tantrum' on tour resurfaces: fuelled by Harry'

The Sussexes gave up royal life less than two years after their much-celebrated wedding

Meghan Markle's life has been rollercoaster from the very start- from her strained relation with her father, to divorce, and later life as a working royal, where she struggled with the formalities and rigid structures of the monarchy.

The Sussexes gave up royal life less than two years after their much-celebrated wedding, and relocated to California.

Since then, the couple have constantly made headlines whether for bombshell interviews, Harry's explosive memoir Spare, or their ongoing feud with the royal family.

Now, a royal author has shed light on the tense environment behind closed doors when Meghan and Harry were working as full-time royals.

Tom Bower claims that behind the high-profile image the Duke and Duchess of Sussex portrayed on royal tours and at public events, the mood among staff was 'miserable.'

Meghan who recently celebrated her 44th birthday on August 4, was accused in Bower's explosive book titled Revenge of 'abrasive behaviour' towards staff members and diplomats.

Recalling the Sussexes visit to Sydney, Australia, where they were met with an overwhelmingly positive reception- Bower writes: 'Meghan was allegedly abrasive towards her four female staff and even towards the local British diplomats.'

According to one report, Meghan allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air. Her anger may have been partly fuelled by Harry.

Another writer has also claimed that the Duchess believed the royals 'behaved like babies.'