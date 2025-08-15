Travis Kelce sneaks in sweet nod to Taylor Swift in new Chiefs documentary

Travis Kelce pays tribute to Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Travis Kelce continues to be Taylor Swift’s number one fan.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end was spotted wearing his pop megastar girlfriend’s merch in a new documentary about the football team.

In episode two of ESPN’s documentary, The Kingdom, fans spotted the NFL star repping merch from Taylor’s 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, during training camp. While most of his teammates wore team gear, Travis stood out in a gray embossed hoodie dedicated to the record she released last April.

And that’s not the only Easter egg Swifties caught. In the same clip, Travis appears to be snacking on a homemade Pop-Tart, a treat Taylor has been known to bake for him. The moment seems to be from the early days of the 2024 training camp, just a few months after the album’s debut.

Public support for Taylor runs deep in the Kelce family. Recently, Travis’ older brother, Jason, was also seen sporting some Taylor Swift merch during the 14-time-Grammy winner’s debut appearance on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights sports podcast.

During the episode, Taylor announced her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.