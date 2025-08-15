Princess Anne earns new title as she marks 75th birthday

Known as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family, Princess Anne is also admired for her dedication and no-sense approach to her extensive duties.

The Princess Royal turns 75 today, yet there are no reports of lavish celebrations.

With no grand party planned, fans have given her the title of 'Queen of Recycling,' a nickname popularised by TikTokers who have dubbed her as a fashion icon.

Fans have flooded the comments section to wish the Princess Royal well, with even influencers admiring her bold outfits and praising her for recycling clothes.

One fan, who runs an account dedicated to royal fashion fashion, wrote under her latest picture: 'I think we know by now that Anne is a superstar of the British Royal Family, pictures and videos of her always show her grace and having a sense of fun.

'We know she's the queen of recycling her looks, and whilst most if us can't wait to buy something new for birthday celebrations, she has chosen to re-wear this dress from June this year.'

This comes after it was reported that Anne's milestone is being marked only by the release of a new commemorative coin from the Royal Mint- the first ever to feature Anne's depiction.

This is the woman who has stood firmly by her brother, King Charles, in recent years, proving herself to be an invaluable asset to the monarchy.