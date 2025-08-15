Sarah Ferguson joins King Charles with heartbreaking tribute

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has followed in King Charles III's footsteps as she joined him in emotional tribute on VJ Day.

The Duchess of York on Friday turned to her official Instagram account to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, re-sharing the photos, which was released by the royal family to mark the day.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's mother wrote emotional message along with the black-and-white photos of 1945, showing people celebrating the victory.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, penned: “Eighty years have passed since VJ Day, yet the bravery, endurance, and sacrifice of those who served remain etched in our hearts.”

She added, “Our nation's gratitude is everlasting, for they gifted us the tomorrow they would never see. May their memory be cherished and their legacy never fade.”

Ferguson, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate, and other members of the royal family celebrated VJ Day, which marked the end of the Second World War following Japan’s surrender to the Allied forces on August 15, 1945.