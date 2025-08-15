Commemorative coin issued to mark 'Marka-e-Haq'

Rs75 commemorative coins seen in this image.— SBP website/file

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday unveiled a Rs75 commemorative coin to marks the country's recent victory in Marka-e-Haq (the Battle of Truth), the military operation against India that has reinforced national unity and pride.

In a statement, the central bank said: “To honour the valour of our armed forces during the Marka-e-Haq and to celebrate Independence Day with due dignity, the federal government is pleased to issue a commemorative coin of Rs75 denomination.”

The coin weighs 13.5 grams with 79% copper, 20% zinc and 1% nickel. It has a dimension of 30mm.

The front side of the coin depicts a waxing crescent moon and a five-pointed star facing North-West in rising position, which is in the centre.

Along with the periphery on the top of the crescent star is inscribed in wording “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script. Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2025.

The face value of the coin in the numeral “75” in bold letters and “RUPIA” in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star, respectively.

The back side of the coin features the inscription “MARKA-E-HAQ” in Urdu script, with the numeral “2025” inscribed in the centre.

The wording “PAKISTAN HAMESHA ZINDABAD” in Urdu script is written along the periphery on the top side of the coin.

Two fighter aircraft, shown on the right and left sides of the coin, one naval ship and one multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) are also shown on the reverse side of the coin.