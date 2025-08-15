Princess Kate passes on key role that 'she is above' to Princess Eugenie

Princess Kate is done playing peacemaker between her husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry.

Instead, royal biographer Andrew Lownie told Express US that the princes’ cousin Princess Eugenie appears to have stepped into that role as the Princess of Wales is “above” it.

“I think, maybe, Eugenie wants to be the peacemaker between Harry and William, she has kept in with both of them, but Kate is above all that,” Lownie said.

The author, whose upcoming book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York examines Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew’s life, compared Kate’s situation to that of her father-in-law, King Charles III.

Lownie noted that the King “feels responsibility to his brother” Prince Andrew, but as head of the monarchy, “he’s got to separate [his] own family feelings from what’s required of the state of the nation," just as the late Queen Elizabeth II used to do.

Likewise, as much as Princess Catherine may want to see her husband patch things over with his younger brother, she simply can’t continue to insert herself between the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.