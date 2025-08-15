Princess Anne paints the town red for 75th birthday

Princess Anne’s coy birthday style

Princess Anne is celebrating her 75th birthday in style.

To mark the milestone, the British royal family has released two stunning new portraits and the Princess Royal looks absolutely magnificent.

The first captures a regal scene, with Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter posing elegantly beside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The second offers a warmer, more relaxed moment, showing Anne beaming in a royal blue dress as she stands by a sunlit window at her beloved Gatcombe Park home.

Anne is pictured in a striking red buttoned dress with a belted waist. The timeless silhouette, paired with vintage-style buttons, channels a touch of retro glamour while still exuding her signature easygoing style.

HELLO!’s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, notes how these portraits reveal a softer side of the famously hard-working royal.

“The two new photographs of the Princess Royal show her at her most relaxed, in a familiar home environment,” she explains.

“There’s a hint of a coy smile as she poses with her hand on the windowsill, and in the garden shot, she even leans casually against the wall a rare, intimate glimpse into her personality.”

Highlighting the contrast between the two latest portraits, Stacey points out: “She’s opted for a more formal blue shift dress in one image, while the red shirt dress feels like something she might wear while hosting dinner parties at home.

“The photographer has truly captured her personality in these shots and you can definitely spot a twinkle in her eye.”