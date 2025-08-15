King Charles, Queen Camilla's new pictures released with war heroes

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla appeared in high spirits as they attended a national Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum on the 80th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day, meeting with war heroes to pay their emotional tribute to them.

The royal family shared update on the King and Queen's outing on their official Instagram account, releasing heartwarming photos of the royal couple with veterans.

The Palace wrote: "In commemoration of VJ Day, The King and Queen have joined veterans and military personnel at the Service of Remembrance, hosted by @RoyalBritishLegion, at the National Memorial Arboretum."

The statement continued: "80 years ago, Victory over Japan (VJ) Day marked the surrender of Japan forces, which essentially ended the Second World War."

What is VJ Day?

VJ Day commemorates the surrender of Japan and the end of World War II in 1945, and is observed annually in the UK on August 15. A national two-minute silence was held on the landmark anniversary, which concluded with a flypast by the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force.

The King and Queen joined members of VJ associations, military personnel and senior politicians at the service in Staffordshire, which was hosted by the Royal British Legion and the government.

King Charles appeared in his post as patron of the Royal British Legion, the U.K.'s largest charity dedicated to supporting members of the British military, veterans and their families.