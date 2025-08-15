Hollywood king Tom Cruise declined Kennedy Center Honor from Donald Trump- Here's why

Donald trump announced the recipients of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, which included country singer George Strait, hard rock legend KISS, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, Broadway actor Michael Crawford, and disco legend Gloria Gavnor.

What made headlines was Tom Cruise, but wait, if you think it’s for a blockbuster movie, you’re mistaken then.

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has declined the Kennedy Center Honor offered by US President Donald Trump, citing "Scheduling conflicts". The ceremony is scheduled for December 7.

Let’s dive in to why the ultimate king of the Hollywood Tom Cruise declined the award.

The prestigious Kennedy Center Honor award recognises lifetime achievement in the arts, making his decision notable. Social media erupted with speculation and fan reactions, questioning whether the choice was purely logistical or politically motivated.

Why did Tom Cruise declined Donald Trump’s invitation?

As multiple media outlets reported, Tom Cruise was invited to be part of the 48th Kennedy Centre Honours, joining other legends like Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, Kiss, and Michael Crawford.

His team reportedly cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for declining the award, but the spokesperson for Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning's star declined to comment further.

Tom Cruise fans have stormed the internet, debating if his refusal is simple about commitments or a subtle message regarding Trump’s politics.

Tom Cruise was invited to be part of the 48th Kennedy Centre Honours, but he turned down Trump invitation

Kennedy Centre Honors significance

The Kennedy Centre Honors are one of America’s most prestigious arts awards, that recognise lifetime achievement in music, theatre, and dance.

Historically, the gala takes place in December and is later broadcast on CBS. This year, President Donald Trump announced he would host, adding political weight to the event, especially after replacing the leadership of the arts complex.

Tom Cruise’s upcoming awards

Despite turning down the Kennedy Centre Honor, Tom Cruise is set to receive an honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards in November for his cinematic contributions.

Tom Cruise continues to promote Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning and maintain a busy professional schedule, which may be a major factor in his decision.