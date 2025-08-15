Princess Kate's public apology to Prince William: Iconic moment

Prince William and Kate Middleton have captured the hearts of fans worldwide with their good-natured banter while supporting each other's passions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales inspire fans with their modern and endearing approach to royalty. The couple also attract massive praise for their kindness, empathy, and dedication to creating positive change with their charitable endeavors and public appearances.

In April 2014, William and Kate, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, made an official royal visit to Australia and New Zealand.

During the tour, the royal couple visited Auckland Harbor, where they faced off in a boat race. Each royal captained an Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup yacht for the race at the Viaduct Basin, and Kate came out on top, not once, but twice.

Kate shrugs after winning a yacht race against her husband William. The viral TikTok clip, viewed over 1.8 million times, shows the pair reuniting after the race. Kate says, "I'm sorry," to her second-place husband, but she couldn't hide the massive grin on her face.

Sky News reported at the time that Prince William joked about being "sabotaged." When told Kate looked happy about her victory, he quipped, "I bet she is. Selfless husband. I wanted a quiet night."

The 2014 trip was William and Kate's first official overseas visit following the birth of their first child, Prince George, on July 22, 2013.

William and Kate, both 43, respect the royal obligations. However, the princess said that they always try to find a way to work in family time. "We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits, it's being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity.”

She explained: “Otherwise, you end up seeing lots of insides of amazing buildings, but you don't get to meet that many people. It’s making sure that you can combine a bit of work with the children.”