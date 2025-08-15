Prince William, Kate Middleton join King Charles to mark VJ Day

Prince William and Princess Kate issued a joint statement to mark VJ Day after King Charles' poignant speech.

On August 15, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official social media channels in a bid to honour the war heroes.

The royal couple wrote, "Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served."

"Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific."

"We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful. Lest we forget. W & C."

It is important to note that Prince William and Princess Kate's key statement came after the monarch addressed the nation, paying tribute to veterans and emphasising the severe outcomes of war.

While remembering the precious lives lost in the horrible attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the monarch shared that the "suffering reminds us that war’s true cost extends beyond battlefields, touching every aspect of life."

As per reports, William and Catherine will not be joining King Charles and Queen Camilla at the VJ Day service. The reason for their absence from the significant royal gathering is still unknown.