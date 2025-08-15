Princess Anne sends warning to King Charles, royal family as she turns 75

Princess Anne sends warning to royal family as she turns 75

The royal family and Britons are celebrating Princess Anne's 75th birthday to honour her remarkable commitment and dedication to her duties.

The Princess Royal, who turns 75 on Friday (August 15), has already sent a message to the monarch and the royal family regarding her milestone celebration and future plans.

Expert Roya Nikkhah, on the Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, revealed King Charles III's sister follows a strict policy when it comes to her special event.

Roya reacted as saying: "Anne's policy is: 'I will do things for my birthdays that have a zero, but I won't do things for my birthdays that have a five'."

Sharing her knowledge about Princess Anne's next milestone birthday and plans, which will be her 80th in 2030, Roya said that the Queen Elizabeth II's daughter will start 'winding down' her royal duties after that.

The insider added: "I was told that she's told her team: 'I'm going to start winding down a little bit at 80, in five years' time, and then I want to step back completely at 90'."

Anne might be following the same timescale as her late father Prince Philip, according to the expert.

Roya went on to explain: "I thought the timeline, as you said, was interesting – that she's looking at her father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who stepped back from public life completely at 96."

She added Anne has reportedly cancelled meetings in the run to the big day to avoid discussions about how she might mark her 75th.

Previously, the Daily Mail reported Anne had been due to celebrate her 70th with a soiree hosted by her mother Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

However, she marked the occasion with a sailing trip around the west coast of Scotland with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

On the other hand, Anne shows no sign of slowing down just yet and she holds the title of the hardest working royal, having taken on 474 engagements last year and a whopping 20,000 throughout her adult life.

Prince William and Prince Harry's aunt is the patron of over 300 charities, organisations and military regiments.

The Princess Royal's spirit and commitment to forging her own path have made her a beloved figure in the royal family. By choosing not to bestow titles on her children, Peter and Zara Phillips, Anne paved the way for a more modern and down-to-earth approach to royal life.