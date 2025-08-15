King Charles emotional VJ Day speech reminds ultimate sacrifices

King Charles paid a heartfelt tribute to war heroes in his powerful VJ Day speech.

The monarch recorded an audio message to remember the precious lives lost after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

He vowed to "never forget" the sacrifices of the VJ Day veterans and the "immense price" that Japan had to pay, which gave the world "more than freedom."

Prince William's father recalled the horrific war tragedy of Japan and prayed that "no nation need ever pay again."

The King emphasised that their "suffering reminds us that war’s true cost extends beyond battlefields, touching every aspect of life."

Moreover, he recalled the "horrors faced by allied prisoners of war who endured years of brutal captivity: the starvation, disease and cruelty that tested the very limits of human endurance."

Not only that, Charles highlighted the "mental and physical scars" the war left on the people who survived.

"Please know that the courage and camaraderie displayed in humanity's darkest hour is a flame that shall blaze for eternity - a beacon that honours our past and guides our future," King Charles said in his statement on the BBC.

It is important to note that King Charles and Queen Camilla will step out today at a service hosted by the Royal British Legion to mark the significant 80th anniversary of VJ Day.