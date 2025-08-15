ADHD medicines lowers suicide, substance abuse risks, study finds

A new study reveals that medication that are prescribed for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is linked with significantly lower risks of suicidal behaviour, substance misuse, transport accidents, and criminality.

The researchers analysed data from about 15,000 individuals in Sweden for this study. Analysis reveals that treatment of ADHD not only prevents the disease but also provides benefits beyond alleviating core symptoms such as impulsivity and inattention.

The study found that ADHD medication contributes to a 17% drop in suicidal behaviour, 15% reduction in substance abuse, 12% lower risk of transport accidents, and a 13% lower risk of criminality, considering factors like age, sex, and psychiatric history.

It is essential to note that the study can’t definitively prove causation as it is observational in nature; however, it contributes to growing evidence supporting the broader benefits of ADHD treatment.

The significant findings of the study are:

ADHD medications are linked to a 5 times lower risks of the first suicide attempt by 5 times.

Patients who are taking ADHD medications are less likely to develop substance-related disorders.

ADHD treatment is correlated with reduced transport accidents and criminal behaviour.

Co-author of the study and a psychiatrist at the University of Southampton, Prof. Samuele Cortese, stated: “We found that ADHD medication was associated with significantly reduced rates of first occurrences of suicidal behaviours, substance misuse, transport accidents and criminality.”

Highlighting the significance of the study, he said: “Our results should inform the debate on the effects and safety of ADHD medications.”

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects around 5% children and 2.5% adults worldwide. The patients are more likely to develop higher rates of mental health problems, accidents, drug abuse, and legal issues.

The study used “target trial emulation,” a rigorous method to analyse real-time data to mimic clinical trials.

A senior author from the Karolinska Institute, Dr. Zheng Cheng, emphasised that: “It’s now considered one of the most rigorous methods for analysing observational data. However, since we don’t have the real randomisation data it is not bias-proof.”

The study is highly significant as it comes as ADHD medication prescriptions surge, with England reporting an 18% increase since the pandemic. It also highlights the potential of the ADHD medications to improve long-term outcomes for patients.