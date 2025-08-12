Taylor Swift blushes as Travis Kelce flirts with her on 'New Heights'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave fans an intimate peek into their relationship during a lighthearted moment on the New Heights podcast.

In a teaser clip posted to the show’s Instagram on Monday, August 11, the pop superstar compliments her NFL beau’s blue shirt.

“That’s such a great color on you,” Swift, 35, tells Kelce, who quickly fires back, “Yes, I know, it’s the color of your eyes, sweetie, that’s why we match so well.”

The Grammy winner visibly blushed before bursting into laughter and exclaiming, “I’m about to do a f***king podcast!”

The playful exchange sent fans into a frenzy ahead of Swift’s full appearance on the podcast, hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason, set to air Wednesday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

The official Instagram caption teased, “Taylor’s about to do a f***ing podcast!”

Swift and Kelce, both 35, first sparked romance rumors in 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed he tried to give her his number at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

Months later, the pair confirmed their relationship and have since made a handful of joint public appearances. However, this will mark Swift’s first time joining Kelce in the podcast studio.