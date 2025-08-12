Meghan Markle silences critics with triumphant return as royals reunite

Meghan Markle gave a befitting response to critics with her latest headline-making announcement.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside their partner Netflix, revealed that they are extending their deal for multiple years in order to produce creative content.

Not only that, in the new announcement, Meghan shared that her lifestyle brand, As Ever, will also be included in the list of projects they are working with the streaming giant.

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision," she said.

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond recalled the times when the Sussexes' critics predicted that their deal would be renewed.

In conversation with GB, she said that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother marked a major win in the face of her haters.

The royal commentator shared, "There was no statement from Harry and Meghan and no indication at any point, but we all decided that the Netflix deal was dead in the water, so it's one in the eye, actually, to all her detractors."

Jennie said that Prince Harry has not mentioned much in the statement as television "isn't his forte."

"But the fact of the matter is, Meghan has won, and we have to eat humble pie," she stated.

It is important to note that the Duchess of Sussex shut down her trolls with a triumphant return amid the royal family's reunion for VJ Day.