Duchess Sophie holds emotional meeting as royals snub William, Kate

Duchess Sophie appeared in high spirits as she held an emotional meeting with a living legend ahead of VJ Day anniversary amid the shocking absence of Prince William and Kate Middleton from the royal family's major announcement.

The Duchess of Edinburgh showed off her elegance in white and pink gown with geometric patterns in the other colours as she paid a tribute to Mr James ‘Jim’ Wren, a 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran, at his care home in Salisbury on Tuesday, August 12.

The royal family is gearing up for a big show, but it's unclear if the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend, as the Palace has not confirmed their presence at the much-anticipated event.

Sophie, Patron of The Java Far East Prisoner of War Club 1942, met Wren and his family for a cup of tea to hear about Wren’s experiences during the Second World War.

The Duchess visited a seated exercise class to meet other residents at Sarum Manor Care Home. The royal family has already confirmed that senior members of the monarchy will make public appearances to commemorate the milestone anniversary on August 15th.

The engagements will remember the end of the Second World War around the world. King Charles III, 76, will also deliver an audio message to mark the historic occasion.

The monarch and Queen Camilla will attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The national service, hosted by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the government, will be followed by a reception, where the royals will have the opportunity to meet Second World War veterans at the reception.

Prince Edward and Sophie will attend a service at the Scottish National War Memorial, Edinburgh Castle. However, the future king and queen are not expected to participate in engagement over the coming days.