King Charles denies grandchildren royal pleasure in shocking move

King Charles, who is known to be a doting grandfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, made a surprising move in latest update from his royal residence.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may not have met their grandfather, but the monarch reportedly is eager to form a close bond with them.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Charles irked the public by releasing a royal tribute which is not meant for children.

The monarch’s Highgrove House country pile in Gloucestershire announced a “expertly crafted” royal gift by renowned Merrythought team in England. Priced at an eye-watering amount of £269, a teddy bear is made from the “finest silver-coloured mohair plush combined with soft cotton velvet for a luxurious feel”, via The Sun.

Emulating the King, it has “deep blue eyes and a hand-stitched smile, capturing a wise and regal expression that reflects the character of the reigning monarch”. Moreover, the left paw is embroidered in gold thread with King Charles III’s official royal cypher, highlighting its exclusive royal connection.

There is also the authentic Royal Victorian Order Sash, and a detailed enamel and gold-plated replica of the prestigious Order of the Garter star, fastened with a gold-capped stud.

However, the limited-edition collectible teddy bear will not be something that the monarch’s grandchildren would have the pleasure of cuddling since it is meant to be just a collectible.

“This item is strictly intended for adult collectors and is not a toy,” a message stated.

While it is possible that the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton could get their hands on the plushy of their grandpa, but it is fairly impossible for Archie and Lilibet from getting a hold of the special item.