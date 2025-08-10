Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift missed out on important family event: why?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skipped on recent family event because of THIS reason

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were a no-show at a recent family gathering at dad Ed Kelce’s late girlfriend, Maureen Maguire’s funeral.

The funeral services for Maureen were held on Thursday, August 7, in Pennsylvania, where Ed served as a pallbearer, helping in carrying out the casket.

Ed’s eldest son, Jason Kelce, was present in the service alongside his wife, Kylie Kelce, and they were picture by the dad of two’s side.

Meanwhile the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s absence was notable at the procession. Along with his popstar girlfriend who seemingly had a close bond with the deceased.

However, it was later clarified that the NFL star, 35, skipped on the event because of his training schedule for the next NFL season.

Travis was pictured at his team’s training camp on the same day as the funeral service.

“We have a special visitor at practice. Welcome to St. Joe, TO,” the team’s official Instagram account wrote alongside a picture of Travis meeting NFL alum Terrell Owens.

Similarly, Taylor has recently been sparking rumours for new music and was reportedly filming a music video in New York City last week.