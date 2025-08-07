Nicki Minaj tries stiletto challenge, ‘didn’t want to make it explicit’

Nicki Minaj tries stiletto challenge

Nicki Minaj recently gave fans a laugh, and a dose of honesty, when she attempted the viral stiletto challenge, only to realize her outfit wasn’t quite made for it.

The challenge, set to her own 2013 hit High School, features users striking a bold pose in high heels, often testing their balance in creative ways. But for Nicki, trying it out in a short Chanel dress proved a bit more complicated than expected.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, the rapper posted clips of herself holding onto various surfaces near a pool as she tried to master the tricky pose.

“Dear Barbz, about that pose…. Ummm,” she wrote, explaining,

“This Chanel dress was just a tad shorter than I thought & the th*ngs definitely didn’t help. Didn’t want to make it explicit.” Still, she assured fans she made the effort: “Both feet on the ground tho. Ten toes.”

Despite the wardrobe hiccup, she’s not done with the challenge just yet.

“Ima put on a diff outfit that won’t show so much skin,” she promised, “& do it again for you guys later.”

Fans flooded the comments with love and support, with one writing, “If the Queen is struggling with this pose, who am I??? Love always, Nicki. A Barbz for life,” and another chiming in, “Omg this is what I’ve been waiting for.”

But while Nicki was having fun with her fans on one front, things heated up on another.

The rapper sparked a fiery online feud with fellow artist SZA last month, and it quickly gained traction across social platforms.

On July 15, Nicki posted harsh criticism aimed at SZA, writing on X, “SZA if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you.”

She didn’t stop there.

“B-ch [sic] what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning?” she added. Reports suggest the dispute began after SZA appeared to take a jab at Nicki’s independent record label.

SZA, however, initially responded with restraint, tweeting, “Mercury retrograde … don’t take the bait lol silly goose.”

That comment didn’t sit well with Nicki, who shot back with, “Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a [f---ing] dead dog.”

SZA then clarified she hadn’t directed her earlier comment at anyone in particular, saying, “I wasn’t even talking about or to anyone. I had just got off stage talkin bout retrograde. F--- YES IM MAD NOW DO YOU NEED THAT !??”

The back-and-forth escalated further when Nicki compared their careers, writing, “Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year? Bi-ch have you ever headlined to 80K ppl?”

She ended with, “Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end. You the type that would’ve been quiet in school trying to fit in. You still have no clue who you are! I know you went nights w/o washing that musty face. B-ch [sic] how u remember exactly where every freckle go?”

Between lighthearted stiletto stumbles and fierce online confrontations, Nicki Minaj continues to keep both fans and followers talking, whether through laughter or drama.