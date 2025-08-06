Meghan Markle cools off critics with surprise new As Ever summer treat

Meghan addresses customer concerns in a fresh statement as she unveils her new product

Meghan Markle is cooling things down in more than one way this summer.

Just one day after the Duchess of Sussex restocked her 2024 Napa Valley Rosé, her lifestyle brand As Ever revealed a fresh new twist on the wine: raspberry popsicles made with the blush-pink blend.

“What’s better than a glass of rosé on a sunny day?” read the caption on As Ever’s Instagram. “Rosé popsicles perchance? Yes, please, and thank you.”

The update doubled as a soft response to a growing question around Meghan’s brand: how much stock is actually available? Her debut wine release in July sold out in under an hour, fueling speculation that only a limited supply was offered.

But this time around, fans had more time to click “add to cart.”

“We made so much more this round, and yet it's still going fast!” the brand confirmed in an Instagram Story.

Meghan’s 2024 rosé, described as having “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish,” is priced at roughly £67 for a minimum three-bottle set.

However, the wine is still only available to U.S. customers, with shipping limited to American addresses.