Prince George takes big step toward future as King with 'Royal Family first’'

Prince George marked his 12th birthday last month

Prince George marked a Royal Family first as he took a big step toward his future as King.

According to royal historian Marlene Koenig, the oldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate is “most certainly aware of his future” as he gradually takes on more public-facing roles.

Speaking to Us Weekly shortly after George’s 12th birthday, Koenig said his “proper awareness” of royal duties likely began after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022.

Since then, George has appeared at several key royal events, including King Charles III’s Coronation.

“George is the first member of the Royal Family to have such a role in the service,” Koenig noted, referring to his position as a train bearer. “If the young prince was nervous, he didn’t show it.”

She added that the Prince and Princess of Wales have probably spoken to George about the changes ahead, especially as his role as heir becomes more defined.

“The Coronation provided the young prince with the knowledge that he, too, would one day be crowned in a Coronation ceremony,” Koenig said.

While George still enjoys life as a sports-loving schoolboy, the responsibilities are piling up. Turning 12 reportedly comes with a big change: he and William can no longer fly together in order to protect the royal line of succession.

As Koenig put it, the next chapter will see George learning “firsthand about the responsibilities as heir to the throne.”